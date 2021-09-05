Kirk Norman Brown Sells 494,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $31,882,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 108,939 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $5,636,503.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.