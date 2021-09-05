Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $468.22 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $468.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

