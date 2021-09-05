Robyn M. Denholm Sells 31,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robyn M. Denholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $733.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $685.71 and its 200 day moving average is $668.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

