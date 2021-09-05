Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,829,021.76 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $119.67 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

