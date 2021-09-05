Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,829,021.76 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.
- On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $119.67 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.