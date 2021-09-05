Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 74,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Yelp worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.74 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

