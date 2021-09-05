Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GSBC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

