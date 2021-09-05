Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verastem were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $495.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. On average, analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

