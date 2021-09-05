Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,218 Shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 581.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CONX were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in CONX by 0.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

