Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 581.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CONX were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

CONXU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

