Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) by 672.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlas Crest Investment were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,846,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth about $3,015,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ACIC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

