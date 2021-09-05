Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.92. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $924.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

