Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLKP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $418,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

WLKP opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $924.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 100.53%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

