Royal Bank of Canada Has $43,000 Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

