John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96.

