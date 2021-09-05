Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $478.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.88.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

