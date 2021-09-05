Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter.

IPKW opened at $45.55 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

