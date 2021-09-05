Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.64. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

