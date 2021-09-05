Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 150 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.