Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 150 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 225,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 237,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

