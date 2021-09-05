Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,792 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Conduent worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

