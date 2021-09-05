CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) vs. Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Head to Head Comparison

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CCUR alerts:

This table compares CCUR and Elevate Credit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.25 $20.59 million $1.31 2.69

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CCUR and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.64%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Elevate Credit 7.41% 21.81% 5.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats CCUR on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.