CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRMD opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.35. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

