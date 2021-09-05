Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.55.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.41. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $463.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

