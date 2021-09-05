Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

CLOV stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $10,322,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

