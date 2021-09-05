HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.