Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65, a PEG ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

