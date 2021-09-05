CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $313.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $302.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

