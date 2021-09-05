Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRT. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.43.

NYSE FRT opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

