Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

RGLS opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

