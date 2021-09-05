Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TLS. B. Riley reduced their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.50. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,870,031. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.