Craig Hallum Boosts Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $25.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of SWBI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

