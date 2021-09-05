Head-To-Head Comparison: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) vs. Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Naspers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.94 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Naspers $5.93 billion 13.24 $5.30 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IDW Media and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Naspers beats IDW Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Naspers

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

