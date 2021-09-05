Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) was down 2.9% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 13,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,070,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Specifically, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

