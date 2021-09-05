Drive Shack’s (DS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE:DS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.02.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.
