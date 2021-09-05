Drive Shack’s (DS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE:DS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 35.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

