Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 have been stable of late. The company expects strong steel demand, driven by elevated spending on residential and construction sector in North America, continued recovery in the manufacturing sector and strong highway infrastructure activities. Volumes in Europe are anticipated to remain healthy on the increasing demand from construction and industrial end market. Commercial Metals' construction activity in Poland remains strong driven by the residential markets. These factors will boost steel shipment levels in North America and Europe and support the company’s results in the fiscal fourth quarter. Escalating scarp and freight costs, labor shortages as well as supply chain bottlenecks might impact the company's margin performance in the near term.”

CMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

