Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $297.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $299.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.18. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total value of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,917 shares of company stock worth $62,035,124. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

