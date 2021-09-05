Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Get Chewy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.76.

CHWY opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,837.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 606.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 143.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 389,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 268,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chewy (CHWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.