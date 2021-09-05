Head-To-Head Survey: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.17 billion 2.86 $261.99 million $4.33 11.09 Citizens $51.02 million 1.97 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ameris Bancorp and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 35.64% 15.63% 2.02% Citizens 15.77% 7.16% 0.57%

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Citizens on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment comprises of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment comprises origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on December 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

