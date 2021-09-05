Critical Analysis: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) versus Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

85.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 4.03 $79.60 million $0.19 128.00 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.34% 2.81% 1.65% Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08%

Volatility and Risk

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.