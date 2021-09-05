HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOCPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get HOYA alerts:

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. HOYA has a 52 week low of $98.26 and a 52 week high of $166.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.00.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.