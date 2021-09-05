DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.47. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

