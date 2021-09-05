Zacks Investment Research Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.