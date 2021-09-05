Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 14,811 shares.The stock last traded at $258.38 and had previously closed at $263.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.52 and a 200 day moving average of $276.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

