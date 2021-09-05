Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 6,322 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $617.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.