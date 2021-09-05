Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $25.53

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.53, but opened at $24.75. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.54 million and a P/E ratio of -153.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.