Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,800 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.