Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Shares Gap Up to $17.86

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.60. Zenvia shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZENV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

