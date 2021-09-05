Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.98

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.98 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 1336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

