Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE PSN opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parsons by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 533,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1,096.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 582,137 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

