PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $62.00 at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

